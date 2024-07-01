 Jaishankar jabs Rahul Gandhi over his 'not Hindus' remark: ‘This is now LoP…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Jaishankar jabs Rahul Gandhi over his 'not Hindus' remark: ‘This is now LoP…’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi triggered a massive protest from BJP MPs after he said the leaders of the ruling party are not Hindus as they engage in “violence and hate”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of “attacking Hindus” after the Congress leader launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in Lok Sabha. Taking a jibe at the ‘politics’ of the Congress party, Jaishankar also referred to Rahul Gandhi's old remarks on the Indian Army and his act of tearing ordinance in the Parliament.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi over his speech in Lok Sabha.(PTI)
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi over his speech in Lok Sabha.(PTI)

"This is now the Leader of Opposition. Who attacks Hindus while professing brotherhood to all. Who disparages the Indian Army's bravery, while expressing concern for their welfare. Who tears up Cabinet decisions, while preaching respect for Constitution. Welcome to the politics of the Congress Party," Jaishankar posted on X.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address, Rahul Gandhi said that the leaders of the ruling BJP are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, triggering massive protests from the treasury benches.

"Shivji says daro mat, darao mat, shows the abhay mudra (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about ahimsa, but those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hatred, violence and untruths round the clock," Gandhi said, pointing towards the BJP MPs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened and said, “This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue.”

Gandhi, however, hit back at Modi, saying he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party and neither the ruling party nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nor Modi represents the entire Hindu society.

"Ye theka nahi hai BJP ka," he said.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers also interjected during Gandhi's speech which lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with home minister Amit Shah demanding his apology for painting the Hindu community as violent.

