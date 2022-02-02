Visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda drops to zero as fog engulfs the region

NEW DELHI: Dense to very dense fog was reported from isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and coastal Odisha on Wednesday morning. At 5.30 am, the visibility in Punjab’s Bhatinda was zero. In Chandigarh, Hisar, Delhi, Bareilly, Purnea, Gopalpur, and Agartala, the visibility was 50 m.

An active western disturbance was separately likely to affect northwest India from Wednesday while an induced cyclonic circulation was expected to form over Rajasthan on Thursday. In addition, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to northwest India was also very likely.

Another western disturbance was likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from February 6. Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely in the region from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated hailstorms were likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand this week. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall was also very likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Scattered light rainfall was very likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions were expected in isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana over the next two days and abate thereafter. Dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours was very likely in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.