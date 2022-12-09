Vivek Agnihotri 'congratulates' Kejriwal, asks him to release victory speech on YouTube

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal after the Gujarat Assembly Election results 2022 and asked him to release his victory speech on 'free on YouTube'. This dig was in reference to Kejriwal's statement on The Kashmir Files that the movie should be released on YouTube, which Kejriwal said when the movie was released early this year and he accused Delhi BJP leaders of promoting the film.

Sharing a television channel's interview of Kejriwal where the AAP leader gave it in writing that AAP will be the No. 1 party in Gujarat, Vivek Agnihotri mocked Kejriwal and wrote, "Congratulations @Arvindkejriwal and AAP for your landslide victory. Time for you to release your victory speech, FREE, on YouTube."

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal and AAP for your landslide victory. Time for you to release your victory speech, FREE, on YoTube. यह झूठी नहीं ‘सच्ची कहानी’ है! pic.twitter.com/NxFaAqmBbp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 8, 2022

"Congress will get fewer than five seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election," Kejriwal wrote in a paper during the interview. Several BJP leaders dug that up on Thursday as AAP won five of the 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly. The Congress won 17 seats making way for a landslide victory for the BJP which broke its past record and won 156 seats.

IB मतलब आम आदमी पार्टी का "Internal Broadcasting" विभाग। जो सीटो का आंकलन कर रिपोर्ट देता है। अब तुम मूर्ख भाजपा वाले दूसरा IB समझ गए तो तुम्हारी गलती है भाई। इतना भी दिमाग नही लगाया क्या की IB का काम क्या ये होता है? — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) December 8, 2022

Many BJP leaders made fun of Kejriwal's earlier claim citing a purported 'IB report' that AAP will be winning in Gujarat. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan took to Twitter on Thursday and said Kejriwal cited the report of the internal broadcasting department of the party. "This department gives such reports. If the BJP is foolish enough to mistake it as the other IB, then it is your fault. Didn't you even think whether this is the work of the IB?" Balyan wrote.

Gujarat results, however, held the key to AAP becoming a national party. Congratulating everyone for the feat, Kejriwal on Thursday said, "AAP gets the status of a national party only in 10 years. We got 13% votes so far. So many people put their trust in us and AAP penetrated the BJP fort. Next year, we will win the fort also."

