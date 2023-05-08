Vivek Agnihotri to sue Mamata Banerjee? The Kashmir Files director slams 'Didi'

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri said he is considering filing a defamation case against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the latter on Monday alleged that the controversial film was made to humiliate one section of the society, whereas 'The Kerala Story' was a distorted movie aimed at defaming the southern state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri.

Banerjee also ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”, a senior state government official said.

"What is 'The Kashmir Files'? It is to humiliate one section. What is 'The Kerala Story'?... It is a distorted story," Banerjee said at a press briefing in the state secretariat in Howrah.

“BJP is showing The Kerala Story, a distorted story. A few days back, some stars funded by BJP came to Bengal, and with some distorted and concocted story, they are preparing Bengal Files,” said the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Reacting to her statement, Agnihotri tweeted, “VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and terrorism. On what basis do you think it was to defame Kashmiri people? On what basis do you say so maliciously that it is funded by a political party? Why shouldn’t I file a defamation case and a case of Genocide Denial against you? Btw, the film is called #TheDelhiFiles not Bengal Files. And nobody can silence me."

Responding to a comment, the filmmaker tweeted, “I am seriously considering it (to file defamation case).”

West Bengal became the first state to ban the film, an action which Union minister Anurag Thakur said was beyond his understanding why the Trinamool Congress(TMC) chief's sympathies were with terror organisations and not with the innocent girls from Kerala. Thakur also watched the film at a cinema hall in Delhi.

The film's producer Vipul Shah said they will take legal action against the ban imposed by the TMC government.

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," a West Bengal government official told news agency PTI.

