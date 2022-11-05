Home / India News / Vizag man kills daughter over her relationship

Vizag man kills daughter over her relationship

Published on Nov 05, 2022 11:50 PM IST

A 45-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his 16-year-old daughter over the suspicion that she was in a relationship with a man from the same locality in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, police said

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

A 45-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing his 16-year-old daughter over the suspicion that she was in a relationship with a man from the same locality in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as V Varaprasad, an ambulance driver and resident of Relli Veedhi area, posted a video on social media confessing to the crime that took place on Friday.

He then surrendered before the police late on Friday evening, said a senior police officer.

“After questioning him, we formally arrested him on Saturday and booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” Visakhapatnam town-I police inspector L Revathamma told reporters.

The accused was a habitual drinker and his wife left him 10 years ago, unable to bear his harassment, said the inspector. A couple of years ago, his elder daughter, too, left the house and has been living with her boyfriend since.

In the purported video, Varaprasad could he heard saying that he was taking good care of his daughter and was hoping to make her a responsible citizen. “My older daughter had already run with her lover. My younger daughter wanted to become a boxer and I have been getting her trained,” he said in the video. “But she, too, had been in love with a man.”

He further said that he had made repeated requests with his younger daughter, a Class 10 student, to wait till her education was completed, but she did not listen and continued to meet her boyfriend. “I did not groom her for somebody else. I was upset with her behaviour. Hence, I killed her,” Varaprasad said in the video, which also showed his daughter’s body.

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

