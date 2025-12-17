Public sector steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a historic milestone by recording the highest ever hot metal production in a single day since its inception. Vizag plant logs highest-ever hot metal production in a single day

An official statement said the plant produced 21,012 metric tonnes of hot metal on December 14, exceeding 100 per cent of its rated daily capacity and marking a significant operational breakthrough for the company.

The record achievement was recorded amid prolonged agitation by the workers against the proposed privatisation of the steel plant and infusion of over ₹11,000 crore from the Centre into the company.

The official statement said the steel plant was showing sustained improvement in production with average hot metal production during December 2025 standing at approximately 19,450 MT per day, close to 92% of full capacity.

“The consistent ramp-up reflects enhanced operational stability, improved availability of raw materials and renewed production discipline across the plant,” the statement said.

Taking to X, Sandeep Poundrik, secretary, Union Ministry of Steel, congratulated the RINL team for achieving the highest-ever daily output and expressed confidence that the company would soon reach 100 per cent average production on a sustained basis.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, India’s first shore-based integrated steel plant with an installed capacity of 7.3 million tonnes of liquid steel per annum, is a critical supplier of value-added steel products to sectors such as infrastructure, construction, railways, shipbuilding and defence.

The statement said over the past few years, the Vizag steel plant faced acute financial stress arising from high input costs, volatility in steel prices, legacy debt and working capital constraints. These challenges affected production levels and placed pressure on the company’s operations despite the underlying technical strength of the plant and the skill base of its workforce.

With production levels nearing full capacity and financial restructuring measures taking effect, the Vizag steel plant is now firmly positioned on a path of recovery and growth,” the statement added.