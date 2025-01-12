Menu Explore
'Votes first, land later': Kejriwal says BJP will demolish all Delhi slums

PTI |
Jan 12, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP will demolish all slums in Delhi if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Satyendar Jain addresses a press conference, at Shakur Basti area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (PTI)
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Satyendar Jain addresses a press conference, at Shakur Basti area, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in the Shakur Basti area of Delhi, the former chief minister accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

"They want your votes first and your land after the elections," Kejriwal said, referring to the BJP.

He also criticised the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, terming it an eyewash.

"In the past five years, they have constructed only 4,700 flats for slum dwellers," he added.

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs.

"They will demolish all the slums and acquire the land without any concern for the people living there," he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, the party's candidate from Shakur Basti constituency. Jain is seeking re-election from the seat for the fourth time after winning it in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

The AAP, which won 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi in the 2020 elections, is eyeing a third consecutive full term.

