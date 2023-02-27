Home / India News / Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray

Voting begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray

PTI |
Feb 27, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.
Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

