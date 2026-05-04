VP Ramalingame: BJP's state president in the fray from Puducherry's Raj Bhavan seat

VP Ramalingam Bharatiya Janata Party's state president in Puducherry and is contesting from the key Raj Bhavan seat in the 2026 assembly polls. VP Ramalingame state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry, a position he assumed on June 30, 2025. (X/@RamalingamMla)

He has been serving as a nominated member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly since 11 May 2021.

Political Background : Ramalingam comes from a politically active family in the region and is the brother of V. P. Sivakolundhu, former Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and a senior Congress leader.

V. P. Ramalingame was nominated to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly by the Central Government on 11 May 2021, replacing S. Selvaganapathy. As a nominated MLA, he does not represent a constituency through direct elections but serves in the Assembly through central nomination. However, he aims to change that during the 2026 assembly polls.

He is the current state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry, a position he assumed on June 30, 2025.

His nomination in 2021 strengthened BJP’s presence in Puducherry Assembly, where nominated members play a role in legislative proceedings alongside elected MLAs. His elevation to state party president in 2025 further consolidated his position within the BJP’s Union Territory leadership structure.