Home / India News / Vrindavan widows to send rakhis, face masks to PM Modi on Rakshan Bandhan

Vrindavan widows to send rakhis, face masks to PM Modi on Rakshan Bandhan

These widows have prepared 501 special rakhis with PM Modi’s images and a similar quantity of special Vrindavan-themed face masks.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
Till last year, some widows used to visit the PM’s house to tie a rakhi.(Representative photo/PTI)
         

The widows living in various ashrams of Vrindavan near Agra are eagerly looking forward to sending rakhis and Vrindavan-themed masks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark Raksha Bandhan.

Till last year, some widows used to visit the PM’s house to tie a rakhi. But this year, they will not meet him due to the cornavirus pandemic. Earlier, Holi celebrations that used to be organised for these widows, was also called off due to Covid-19.

Though the widows will miss the opportunity to meet PM Modi this Raksha Bandhan, they have prepared 501 special rakhis with his images and a similar quantity of special Vrindavan-themed face masks which are being sent to him.

These rakhis containing colourful photos of PM Modi were prepared by a group of widows living in ‘Maa Sharda’ and ‘Meera Sahabhagini’ ashrams.

Social reformer and Sulabh Movement founder Bindeshwar Pathak had started organising all important Hindu rituals for widows living in Vrindavan. Rakhsha Bandhan was among them but no such programme is possible this time due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The ongoing coronavirus crisis disheartened the widows but it didn’t shatter their spirit, so they started preparing rakhis and special Vrindavan themed masks for Mr Modi. Some rakhis contain photos of the prime minister with covered faces,” said Sulabh Hope Foundation vice-president Vinita Verma.

Chabi Dasi, who is nearly 75, had personally tied a rakhi to the prime minister. She looked disheartened this year as she has been spending her days inside the ashram for the last five months. But she is happy that her rakhis and masks are being sent to the prime minister.

“I have personally designed special masks carrying messages like ‘Stay safe’ and ‘Atamnirbhar’ and rakhis with Modiji with a covered face,” Chabi said.

