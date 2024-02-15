 'Vulgar': Saraswati idol without saree in Tripura sparks row; ABVP, VHP protest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Vulgar': Saraswati idol without saree in Tripura sparks row; ABVP, VHP protest

'Vulgar': Saraswati idol without saree in Tripura sparks row; ABVP, VHP protest

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 02:24 PM IST

The ABVP has urged Tripura chief minister Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority.

Pictures of Goddess Saraswati's idol without a saree in Tripura's government college of art and craft sparked a huge row after it went viral on social media on Wednesday. According to reports, the idol was crafted by the students of the college.

Saraswati idol without saree in Tripura sparks row(Twitter)
Saraswati idol without saree in Tripura sparks row(Twitter)

Soon after the pictures and video made rounds on social media platforms, a group of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protested and barged into the college premises to compel the institute's authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree, reported news agency ANI. According to the student bodies, leaving the idol without a saree was “vulgar” and “contrary to the spirit of Indian culture and religious sentiments”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Joint secretary of the ABVP unit of Tripura, Dibakar Acharjee, told ANI that the institute's move hurt their religious sentiments.

Also read: ABVP alleges play insulted religious sentiments; It was a satirical play, says defence lawyer

“As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the morning, we all got the news that in the Government Art and Crafts College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and started our protest. We made the college authority stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution,” Acharjee said.

Reportedly, the ABVP has also demanded Tripura chief minister Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority.

Meanwhile, Tripura state co-ordinator of Bajrang Dal Tutan Das also condemned the depiction of the idol saying it is a “deviation from the cultural and traditional values expected from students of an art and craft college.”

“We vehemently denounce the lack of decorum shown towards Devi Saraswati by the students of the Government College of Art and Craft. The VHP will not tolerate any disrespect towards Hindu deities,” assistant coordinator (campaign) of VHP, Sourabh Das said, as quoted by PTI.

According to reports, the police visited the institution but no complaint has been lodged by the student bodies yet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live ,Electoral bonds case LIVE alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On