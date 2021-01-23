Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Indore on Friday sentenced a doctor to five years of imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine in a fraud case.
Ranjan Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor, CBI told ANI, "Accused Manish Kumar was caught by the Flying Squad from Khandwa in 2004 while writing pre-medical entrance examination in place of Sant Kumar. A case of cheating was filed in Khandwa against Manish Kumar, Sant Kumar and Tarun Kumar. Later on, Sant Kumar and Tarun Kumar were acquitted by the court for lack of evidence. Manish went missing after being granted bail."
According to CBI, the accused Manish Kumar became a doctor after giving a medical entrance test in Patna while on the run.
The case was handed over to the CBI in 2018 after the Vyapam scam surfaced in Madhya Pradesh. The CBI arrested Manish Kumar from Patna and presented him before the court after which the trial started.
The Vyapam scam involved fraud in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board that was unearthed in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and the state government employees.
