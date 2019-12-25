e-paper
Vyapam Scam: MP father and son convicted for impersonation

Vyapam Scam: MP father and son convicted for impersonation

The judge observed that the crimes committed during examinations conducted by Vyapam as a part of well-planned conspiracy by criminals left an adverse impact on society and deprived talented students of jobs.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Gwalior
The Vyapam scam exploded in July 2013 with the arrest of 20 impersonators in the medical entrance examination in Indore.
A man and his son were sentenced on Tuesday to five years rigorous imprisonment by a special court in Gwalior for criminal impersonation in an examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal (MP Vyapam) about a decade ago.

The court found 33-year old Satendra Singh Tomar and his father Raghuraj Singh Tomar, both residents of Kasmada Mahua village in Morena district, to be involved in a conspiracy to clear the examination for recruitment of school teachers in the state through impersonation. Satendra Singh was caught writing the examination in his father’s place in 2011.

Vyapam is the Hindi acronym for the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), which conducts entrance examinations for professional courses and recruitment tests for government posts ranging from food inspectors to forest guards.

This case of father-son duo dates back to 2011, two years before the widespread malaise exploded in July 2013 with the arrest of 20 impersonators in the medical entrance examination conducted by Vyapam in Indore. Further investigations revealed that several examinations conducted by Vyapam were rigged by middlemen and impersonators who would charge between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh or even more from candidates looking to clear the written test by fraudulent means.

CBI is probing the scam estimated to be worth Rs 3,000 crore on Supreme Court’s order. The agency had registered 170 FIRs against 2,500 accused and has filed chargesheets in 143 of these cases.

