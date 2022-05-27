'Waited for 15 minutes for seat': Harsh Vardhan on walking out of Delhi LG's swearing-in event

Former Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has clarified what actually happened before he on Thursday walked out of the swearing-in event of Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been appointed as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the Chandni Chowk MP said he waited for 15 minutes for a seat somewhere and he walked out as he got no seat.

"One officer made me sit on one chair. Then another officer made me vacate that seat as he said it was a reserved seat," Harsh Vardhan said.

बहुत अफसोस है कि मैं जिस दिल्ली का सांसद हूँ,और जहां सार्वजनिक जीवनभर सक्रिय रहा, वहां के नये उपराज्यपाल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो सका !

नये उपराज्यपाल श्री विनय कुमार सक्सेना और दिल्ली की जनता को बहुत बधाई।

निश्चय ही, आपके कार्यकाल में दिल्ली सर्वोतम शहर बनकर उभरेगी। — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 26, 2022

"I regret that I could not be present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, where I am an MP and all my public life I have worked for Delhi," the former Union minister tweeted after the video of his walking out of the event went viral. Harsh Vardhan also congratulated Vinai Kumar Saxena and said he hopes Delhi will emerge as the best city during his tenure.

Does Indian Godi media have guts to upload this video?



Looks like BJP MP Dr. Harshvardhan is very angry for not getting a seat in oath taking ceremony of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. This is what happens to ex. Ministers & senior leaders in BJP. pic.twitter.com/UrP8dj9Exh — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) May 26, 2022

The video was tweeted by Congress social media in-charge Rohan Gupta. "Does Indian Godi Media have guts to upload this video? Looks like BJP MP Dr. Harshvardhan is very angry for not getting a seat in oath taking ceremony of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. This is what happens to ex. Ministers & senior leaders in BJP," he tweeted.

In the video, Harsh Vardhan could be seen walking out of the event hastily and when he was asked why he was leaving, Harsh Vardhan said, "They did not keep seats for Parliament members."

All the MPs of Delhi including seven Lok Sabha MPs of BJP were invited to the ceremony. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON