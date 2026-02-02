‘Wake-up call for ICC’: Political leaders react to Pakistan boycott of T20 World Cup match against India

Leaders across party lines in India have sharply criticised Pakistan’s decision to skip its T20 World Cup clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. The tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see Pakistan take part in other matches but not against India. Row over cricket as Pakistan opts out of T20 World Cup game vs India (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The decision was reportedly confirmed by the Pakistan government on Sunday evening after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. Since Bangladesh were dropped from the 20-team tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board has repeatedly threatened to withdraw, alleging that Bangladesh were treated unfairly.

Hours after Pakistan announced it would skip its T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, the International Cricket Council said that “selective participation” runs counter to the “fundamental premise of a global sporting event.”

BCCI vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla later backed the ICC's remark. “BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC,” he said.

Congress slams politicisation of sport Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the boycott “pretty disgraceful,” saying the politicisation of cricket is spiralling out of control.

“I don’t think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman) should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics… Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

Tharoor added, “We need to come to an understanding that sports, especially cricket, should bring people together. This is now a wake-up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis. The ICC could be the platform for it—just say, let’s call off this nonsense. You can’t go on like this forever.”