‘Wake-up call for ICC’: Political leaders react to Pakistan boycott of T20 World Cup match against India
Leaders across party lines in India have sharply criticised Pakistan’s decision to skip its T20 World Cup clash against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. The tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will see Pakistan take part in other matches but not against India.
The decision was reportedly confirmed by the Pakistan government on Sunday evening after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi. Since Bangladesh were dropped from the 20-team tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board has repeatedly threatened to withdraw, alleging that Bangladesh were treated unfairly.
Hours after Pakistan announced it would skip its T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, the International Cricket Council said that “selective participation” runs counter to the “fundamental premise of a global sporting event.”
BCCI vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla later backed the ICC's remark. “BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC,” he said.
Congress slams politicisation of sport
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the boycott “pretty disgraceful,” saying the politicisation of cricket is spiralling out of control.
“I don’t think that Mustafizur (Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman) should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics… Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh,” he said, reported news agency ANI.
Tharoor added, “We need to come to an understanding that sports, especially cricket, should bring people together. This is now a wake-up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis. The ICC could be the platform for it—just say, let’s call off this nonsense. You can’t go on like this forever.”
Congress leader Udit Raj criticised India’s approach, saying, “Why is India pleading now? They should be ashamed of themselves. Who played cricket with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor? India did. Pakistan, a tiny country not even the size of Uttar Pradesh, is looking us in the eye today and saying that they won’t play against us. This is our diplomatic failure,” reported ANI.
Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh emphasised that India should have taken a firmer stand from the start. He told ANI, “From the beginning, I was of the firm belief that ever since the Pahalgam attack occurred, India should have refused to play against them. Even the ICC is so helpless that it is not being stern with Pakistan. ICC should ban Pakistan if it does something like this. This will not be tolerated; the Govt of India and ICC should take cognisance of this. India should present its side strongly that this will not be tolerated.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) calls it a slap on India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said India could have taken a stronger stance. “Pakistan has still not handed over the trophy to you. Today, PCB has taken a decision to boycott match against India. They are willing to pay a penalty, a fine, and face the consequences of all sporting bodies. It is a slap on the face of the Sports Minister of India and the BCCI that despite being the strongest, richest body in ICC, they are being boycotted today and India couldn’t take a stance when it should have,” reported PTI news agency.
TMC MP Kirti Azad said Pakistan’s decision was driven by fear. “Pakistan knows that it cannot win against India. So, to save its honour, it is choosing not to play. However, we had an opportunity earlier… Today, a failed country like Pakistan is refusing to play against us,” reported ANI.
BJP leaders say ‘Pak afraid of losing’
BJP MP Bhola Singh said, “Pakistan’s mindset and intentions have always been against our country. Somewhere, Pakistan is afraid of losing.”
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal added, “It is good for us, as being the host we could not ask them not to come. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board will also be begging, along with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.”
