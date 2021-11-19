‘Wankhede violated services conduct rules, runs a bar in Navi Mumbai’: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik on Friday made another allegation against narcotics control bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He claimed that the NCB officer violated central civil services (conduct) rules 1964 by conducting business despite being in service.

Wankhede is holding a hotel liquor license since 1997-98 and is running a bar in Navi Mumbai. He said that the license was issued when he was a minor back in 1997-98, which again was illegal. It was issued when his father, Dnyandev Wankhede, was in the state excise department service. The information was concealed while joining the central government services. Only in 2017, Wankhede declared that he owns the inherited property along with his father, which is a hotel but is on a lease, alleged Malik.

Wankhede, however, said he had furnished details of his properties to his department and nothing was concealed.

Malik also shared documents to corroborate the claims which comprise a report from the state excise department that states that a license to serve liquor in a hotel was issued in the name of Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede on October 29, 1997. The documents further show that the license was renewed every year till February 3, 2021.

At the time when the hotel liquor license was issued, Wankhede was a minor and his age was 17 years and 10 months, said Malik.

The NCP leader said he will file a complaint with the department of personnel and training (DoPT), the state excise department and with all the concerned departments saying that Sameer Wankhede has no right to stay in the central government services.

“It is a clear case of forgery, despite him being a minor, a hotel liquor license was issued in Sameer Wankhde’s name. For the last 24 years, the business has been operated on that license in the name of Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede. The information was concealed while joining the central government services and afterwards because no central government officer can conduct a business while being in services according to the central civil services (conduct) rules 1964,” Malik stated.

“He is running a bar but again in 2017, he shared false information with the central government that the hotel property, which he owns along with his father, is on lease. I have also given one of my properties on lease to a hotel operator and all the licenses required for operation are in the name of the operator. I can provide the land on lease, but the license for conducting business will have to be obtained only by the operator,” Malik said adding, “I believe facts are being suppressed in this case as well. He has no right to remain in service. We will follow this up so that Wankhede can be punished.”

“We have nothing to conceal. I have furnished all the details with my department, right from the properties I own and income,” Wankhede said in response.