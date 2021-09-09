Want ‘healthy relations’ with all neighbours of Afghanistan, say Taliban

New Delhi: The new Taliban setup in Kabul has said it desires healthy relations with all neighbours of Afghanistan based on mutual respect, even while assuring that Afghan soil will not be used against the security of any nation.

A statement of the Taliban’s leadership office outlining the policies of the new so-called cabinet announced on Tuesday further said the new regime is “committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law” and Afghanistan’s national values.

The statement was signed by the Taliban’s reclusive chief, Haibatullah Akhundzada, who has been named the supreme leader with the final control over religious, political and security affairs.

“We want strong and healthy relations with our neighbours and all other countries based on mutual respect and interaction. Our relations with those countries will be based on the highest interests and benefits of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“Our message to our neighbours, the region and the world is that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against the security of any other country. We assure all that there is no concern from Afghanistan and we expect from them the same,” it added.

The statement further assured foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organisations and investors in Afghanistan that they “will not face any problem”, and that the Taliban was “doing its best for their complete security and safety”.

“Their presence is [the] need of our country, so they should carry out their work with a peace of mind,” the statement said.

The Taliban setup said it is “committed to all international laws and treaties, resolutions and commitments that are not in conflict with Islamic law and the country’s national values”. It also called on all countries to “value building strong and cordial political, diplomatic and good relations with us and to also cooperate with us”.

“We do not want enmity with anyone. Afghanistan is the common home of all. We will respect all their rights and legitimate aspirations and use their potential to rebuild the country,” the statement said.

Experts, however, noted the statement was silent on an important condition from the peace deal signed by the Taliban and the US in February 2020 – the need for the group to sever its ties with al-Qaeda and other foreign terrorist groups. Many of the 33 members of the interim setup, including Akhund, Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sirajuddin Haqqani, are subject to UN sanctions for their links to terrorism.

The experts also noted that the statement was largely silent on protecting the rights of women and children and preserving the gains of the past two decades –key demands of the international community.

The statement only said the Taliban “will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam”.

Describing the media as an “important element of the country”, the statement said the Taliban will “work for the freedom, functioning and improvement of the media quality”. It added, “We consider it our duty to take into account the sacred precepts of Islam, the national interests of the country and impartiality in our broadcasts.”

The caretaker cabinet will work to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia law while securing Afghanistan’s borders and ensuring lasting peace and development. The statement described education as “one of the most important requirements of the country”, and said the setup will “provide a healthy and safe environment for religious and modem sciences to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia”.

In the economic field, the Taliban said it will manage domestic revenues transparently, provide special opportunities to international investment and different sectors of trade, and fight unemployment effectively.

The statement said the Taliban values all talented and professional people, such as scholars, doctors, scientists and engineers, and called on people not to leave the country.