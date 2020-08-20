e-paper
Home / India News / Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer in review plea: MEA

Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer in review plea: MEA

“Keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that he be represented by an Indian lawyer,” ministry officials

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wait before the issue of a verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by International Court of Justice, in Mumbai, India, July 17, 2019.
India wants Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer for filing a review petition against his death sentence in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

“We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe, for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer,” Srivastava said during the ministry’s weekly briefing, reported news agency ANI.

“However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav,” he said.

