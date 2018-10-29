Want to hear people’s voice: Congress launches website for manifesto ideas

The Congress on Monday kicked off the process of preparing its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, seeking suggestions from the people through a dedicated website and WhatsApp for incorporation in the poll document.

Launching the website - www.manifesto.inc.in, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the broad theme of the manifesto is ‘Jan Awaaz (Your Voice)’.

He said a 22-member manifesto committee has been constituted and this has been further divided into 20 subject groups. The consultation process had started on October 1, he added.

Chidambaram said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on many occasions made it clear that the party’s manifesto will be based on conversations with the people of India.

“We will ask, encourage and motivate people to tell us what they expect from the Congress party when it comes to power,” he told a news conference flanked by party colleague Rajeev Gowda.

In all, there will be 160 consultations across the country till the finalisation of the draft manifesto in December this year or January next year. Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May 2019.

“The suggestions can be submitted in 16 languages. There is also a dedicated WhatsApp number and a reserved email as well for the people, organisations, students’ bodies, women and other groups to give their inputs,” he said.

“We hope that millions of Indians will participate in the process,” Chidambaram added.

Gowda said the subjects included in the document are farmers’ issue and agrarian distress, youths, jobs, women and child development, education, economy, industry, urban affairs, matters related to armed services and retired defence personnel, healthcare, defence and security issues, environment, foreign policy apart from art, heritage and culture.

“The large theme of this entire manifesto consultation process is - Your aspirations shape the future of India, your voice inspires the change and the Congress is listening to you,” he said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 19:18 IST