News / India News / Wanted criminal arrested in UP's Sitapur after encounter with police

Wanted criminal arrested in UP's Sitapur after encounter with police

ANI |
Jan 04, 2024 05:19 AM IST

A wanted gangster carrying a ₹25,000 bounty on his head was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): A wanted gangster carrying a 25,000 bounty on his head was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, Bittan Ali, alias Suhail, a resident of Badayun district, is accused in cases of cow smuggling. He has been hospitalized after being hit by a bullet in his leg.

Suhail sustained gunshot injuries to his leg in retaliatory firing by police personnel as he fired upon them in an attempt to flee, they said.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said, "Today, in an operation conducted against cow smugglers by the police and SOG team of Pisawa police station, a person named Bittan Ali alias Suhail was caught."

"He was a wanted gangster, and a reward of 25,000 was declared on him. When Bittan Ali was intercepted, he fired at the police...During the operation, he got shot in the leg. He is being treated at the hospital," SP Mishra said.

He said that a motorcycle without a number plate, illegal weapons, and live cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

An investigation into this matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

Sign out