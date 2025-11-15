‘Wanted to stop criminalisation': Ex-minister RK Singh resigns from BJP hours after suspension

Reacting to a show-cause notice and his suspension from the BJP, former union minister RK Singh on Saturday announced his resignation from the party, stating that he could not respond to the notice as the charges were “not specified”. Former Union Minister RK Singh stated that he had submitted his resignation to the BJP National President, JP Nadda.(ANI File)

RK Singh said he submitted his resignation to the BJP national president, JP Nadda. This came just hours after the party suspended him a day after NDA’s landslide win in the Bihar assembly election, citing “anti-party activities”.

“I have sent my resignation to the party. The letter sent by me to the state office and the resignation sent to the honourable national president of the BJP are attached,” RK Singh said in a post on X.

In his resignation letter, RK Singh pointed out that the notice sent to him did not specify the anti-party activities for which he was being charged.

“The show cause is probably because of my statement against the distribution of tickets to people with a criminal background. The statement is not anti-party. It is in the interest of the nation, the society at large and the party to stop criminalisation of politics and to curb corruption, but it appears that some people in the party are not comfortable with this,” RK Singh said in his resignation letter, referring to his post on Facebook in October which urged voters to not vote for leaders with criminal backgrounds.

Why did the BJP suspend RK Singh?

Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar state unit suspended former union minister RK Singh from the party on Saturday, a day after it emerged as the single largest party in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls by winning 89 seats.

According to the letters announcing the suspension, the action was taken against RK Singh, a former BJP MP from Arrah, and MLC Ashok Agarwal, due to their involvement in “anti-party activities.”

The letter stated that the action was necessitated by the continued cross-party rhetoric of both leaders and that it was essential to maintain discipline within the organisation.

The party has also given both Singh and Agarwal a week to clarify their position and submit their replies.

One of the reasons behind the action against Singh is also complaints against him of involvement in anti-party activities, particularly around the recent Bihar assembly polls, Hindustan Times reported, citing people aware of the matter within the BJP. They said that the former union minister was making allegations against his own party leaders.