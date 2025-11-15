Who is RK Singh, former union minister suspended for ‘anti-party’ activities

A day after the Bhartiya Janata Party's big win in the Bihar elections, the state unit on Saturday suspended former union minister RK Singh and BJP MLC Ashoke Agarwal, citing their ‘anti-party activities’. Known as a strict bureaucrat, RK Singh made headlines in October 1990 when he ordered the arrest of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.(PTI)

People aware of the developments said that Singh has been making serious allegations against BJP leaders, due to which action was taken.

Allegations against Singh of cross-party rhetoric

RK Singh was suspended from the BJP on Saturday, a day after the party emerged as the largest party by winning 89 seats. According to the letter, the suspension was announced against Singh due to the cross-party rhetoric by both Singh and Agarwal. It also said that the action was taken to maintain discipline within the organisation.

Former IAS officer

RK Singh is a former Indian Administrative Services officer of the 1975 batch, who was also a minister of new and renewable energy. Singh also holds a graduate degree in English literature, along with a law degree.

Held multiple posts

Singh has also served as the Union Home Secretary from 2011 to 2013. Along with this, he is also a former MP from Bihar's Arrah. In 2005, when Nitish Kumar became CM, Singh was made principal secretary. During his tenure, Singh made efforts to improve the road network in the state.

Stopped Advani's Rath Yatra

Known as a strict bureaucrat, Singh made headlines in October 1990 when he ordered the arrest of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. This was back when the veteran leader was in a Rath Yatra on its way towards Ayodhya from Gujarat. At the time, Singh was the district magistrate of Samastipur, with Lalu Yadav as CM of Bihar.

Made allegations during 2015 Bihar polls

In 2015, Singh made allegations against the BJP, accusing it of giving candidature to “criminals” for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls at the time, HT reported. He also accused the Bihar leadership of allegedly accepting money for distributing tickets.