Opposition creating anti-Muslim narratives against Waqf bill: NDA

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) put up a show of solidarity and strength in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallied around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) criticised the Opposition for creating a “narrative” against the bill (PTI)

Key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) criticised the Opposition for creating a “narrative” against the bill, and backed the government in ushering in widespread changes in the way waqf boards are run and properties managed.

JD(U) leader and Union minister for panchayati raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh as he is popularly known, came down heavily on the Opposition for creating a “narrative that this bill is anti-Muslim.”

Singh, whose party will contest the upcoming polls in Bihar as an NDA member, said the waqf was not a religious organisation, but an administrative body that worked for the interests of Muslims. “But a wrong narrative is being created. If you don’t like [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi’s face, don’t look at him. Don’t like him if you don’t want to, but appreciate his good work,” he said.

Asserting his party’s support for the bill, Singh said it was trying to ensure that the income of waqf (basically an endowment) is used for women and the poorer sections among the Muslims. “...Why should you have a problem with that? My party Janata Dal completely supports this bill and the transparency it will ensure,” he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the bill will not be applicable retrospectively and the Centre is not seeking more powers addressed the concerns that the JD(U) has previously expressed about the bill, people aware of the matter said.

The TDP also supported the bill, but said the Centre should consider giving states a role in determining the composition of waqf boards.

Party MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti said his party saw Muslims as an integral community that deserved protection and added that the bill sought to protect the interests of Muslim women, youth, and the downtrodden.

Pitching for more flexibility for states, he said this would allow his party to continue its agenda of inclusive growth and welfare of communities. Referring to the assets that are held by waqf boards, which are estimated to be valued at ₹1.2 lakh crore by the government, the MP said these properties were underutilised for the benefit of the community.

“The TDP has made efforts to safeguard Muslim interests and ensure their welfare. The YSRCP, on the other hand, had played politics instead of working for the true development of the minorities in the state. Their representative on the JPC has attended just 18 of the 38 meetings where whereas ours has attended 90% of the meetings to protect the rights of the minorities. They have treated Muslims as nothing more than a vote bank,” the TDP MP said, targetting his party’s main opposition in Andhra Pradesh.

LJP’s Arun Bharti, while pitching for the bill, attacked the Opposition for “fear-mongering” over the legislation. He accused the Opposition of indulging in vote bank politics and creating fear about the bill to polarise the electorate.

Bharti said the bill was aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability and said the Opposition was not interested in debating issues such as backwardness among Muslims and inefficient management of waqf properties that are spread across the country. He went on to say that Muslim countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria have instituted reforms in waqf management as well, so that the assets can be used more productively.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde lashed out at the Opposition for opposing the bill as a ruse to “hide their misdeeds”.

“The loot and plunder committed in the name of waqf properties is being revealed. That will now be confiscated, and their actions will be revealed....” he said.

He also took potshots at the Shiv Sena (UBT), and said “...If Balasaheb was here, would they have been able to give that speech?... This is a historic bill and will give relief to the Muslim community and will uplift them.”

Other allies, such as the RLD, also supported the bill. Party MP Rajkumar Sangwan said the bill was a positive step to uplift vulnerable sections of Muslims and not an attempt to take control of waqf property as alleged by the Opposition.