Ward boy steals gold earrings from accident victim's body in UP's Shamli; arrested

A ward boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold earring from the dead body of a woman in a hospital, news agency PTI reported, citing police. A video of the incident, which shows the man committing the crime, has gone viral on social media.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @VerdadPraat)

According to the PTI report, the woman, identified as Shweta, was 26-year-old and had died in a road accident when she was brought to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the PTI report, the woman, identified as Shweta, was 26-year-old and had died in a road accident when she was brought to the hospital on Saturday. Her body was sent to the emergency ward by the police following the accident, the district hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Kishor Ahuja told PTI.

“When the police began sealing the body, the woman’s gold earrings were found missing. Her family lodged a complaint, after which CCTV footage revealed the ward boy, Vijay, had stolen the earrings,” Dr Ahuja said.

After the incident, the woman’s family, including her husband Sachin Kumar, staged a protest at the hospital demanding strict action against the accused, the PTI report said.

The ward boy, identified as Vijay, allegedly fled from the hospital after committing the crime but was arrested on Sunday. The police have recovered the stolen gold earrings from his possession and an FIR has been filed against him. The police said that they have launched an investigation.

Similar incident

On April 3, a 43-year-old woman was arrested for stealing valuables from the doctors' hostel in AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, reported Times of India. The woman allegedly posed as doctor and sported a doctor's coat to roam around in the hospital and hostel area. She was arrested after a doctor reached out to the police about the theft of gold jewellery, ₹20,000 cash and 700 Malaysian Ringgit from his room.

After checking multiple CCTV footages and a thorough investigation, the police raided the woman's residence in Ghaziabad and recovered stolen jewellery.