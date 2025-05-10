Warning sounded in Gujarat’s Jamnagar; residents asked to stay indoors

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s Jamnagar district administration has asked residents to stay indoors amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, activating a warning siren across the region, citing the current situation and a warning from the Jamnagar Air Force Station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel during a route march at the Ahmedabad Railway Station, amid tight security in the wake of the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict, on Friday. (PTI)

Jamnagar district collector Ketan Thakkar said the residents are urged to stay indoors, seek safer locations, and avoid unnecessary travel. He said that business owners are instructed to close their establishments for the day. He said in a social media post that there will be blackout from Saturday 8 pm to Sunday 6 am.

Thakkar assured that the administration is fully prepared to handle any potential emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of the region.

This comes after Bhuj authorities on Saturday morning directed people to stay indoors and refrain from venturing outside after Pakistani drones were sighted in the Kutch and Banaskantha regions, according to people familiar with the matter.

“All citizens of Kutch district are requested to stay safe at home throughout the day. Avoid going out unnecessarily. During the night, everyone should fully comply with the voluntary blackout. There is no need to panic. Follow the instructions issued by the administration,” Kutch district collector Anand Patel said in a social media post on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Indian armed forces neutralised at least five Pakistani drones in Kutch district areas along the India-Pakistan border, according to officials. Of these, one drone was shot down from Naliya Air Force Station, and three were destroyed from Bhuj Air Force base, according to officials. One armed drone was brought down using L-70 anti-aircraft guns near Adipur, officials added.

The forces used radar surveillance and anti-aircraft systems to track and eliminate the threats.