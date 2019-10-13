What PM Modi was holding in his hands while plogging on Mamallapuram beach

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was carrying an acupressure roller while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi, putting to rest the curiosity of people over the stick-like object he was holding while picking litter on the beach, tweeted, “Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram.It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful.”

The Prime Minister was in the historic coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President, where Modi and Xi Jinping visited the beachside temple complex, witnessed cultural shows and held several rounds of talks.

On Day 2 of the summit, PM Modi went on a cleanliness drive and a short video of the same showed him walking barefoot in the sand, collecting trash in a bag. Modi released the video on Twitter, captioning it, “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”

He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding while plogging on the beach.

Picking litter while jogging is referred to as plogging. In his radio talk, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, last month, Modi lauded the effort of plogger Ripudaman Belvi, who has launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.

Last week, Modi termed plogging as “win-win because it improves fitness and the environment”.

In his Independence Day speech this year, the Prime Minister had called on people to stop use of single-use plastic bags.

During his speech on Independence Day this year, Modi had announced a campaign to make the country free of single-use plastic. He also called on technical experts, industrialists to invest in recycling single-use plastic

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a clean India, launched in 2014, has been his pet programme.

