Did Ladakh police chief say Sonam Wangchuk arrested 'without evidence’? Govt fact-checks viral video

Countering claims that police arrested activist Ladakh activist “without any evidence on the directions of the defence minister” after protests demanding statehood turned violent in Leh on September 24, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked a related video. SD Singh Jamwal, Director General of Police (DGP) for the union territory of Ladakh, at a press conference in Leh on September 27, 2025. It was the day activist Sonam Wangchuk was picked up over violent protests in the Himalayan region.(AFP)

Labelling the video with a “deepfake alert” sign, the PIB Fact Check Unit said, “A digitally altered video of Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh Dr. S.D Singh is circulating on social media, in which he is making claims that Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister without any evidence. DGP Ladakh has made NO such statement.”

It also shared a YouTube link to the unedited, complete video.

It further wrote: “Beware of such AI-generated videos shared with the intent to mislead the public and cause confusion & panic. Stay vigilant! Always verify content before sharing, and help curb the spread of misinformation. Report such misleading content to us at: +91-8799711259 (phone) | factcheck@pib.gov.in (email).”

SD Singh Jamwal, the UT police chief, held a press conference in Leh on September 27, the day Sonam Wangchuk was picked up over violent protests demanding greater political autonomy for the sparsely populated, high-altitude, mostly tribal region bordering China and Pakistan.

He is currently in the Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan under the National Security Act that allows detention without trial for up to 12 months at a time.

The DGP had flagged his speeches referencing the recent Gen-Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh as “provocative”, and also said his “links” with Pakistan were under the scanner.

Wangchuk's wife and fellow activist Gitanjali Angmo has rubbished the allegations of any wrongdoing.

Talks over statehood and other related demands were stalled after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) objected to being termed “anti-national” and flayed the government for Wangchuk's detention. The government has said it remains open to talks.