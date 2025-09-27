From Ladakh to Assam, Nepal's Gen-Z protest hovers like a spectre, fuels fears and jibes

Nepal and the Gen-Z protest that brought down the government there continue to appear in statements by Indian leaders and the police over different instances — the latest being the protest in Ladakh. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stands guard as locals crowd a convenience store after curfew was partially relaxed for a few hours in Leh on September 27, 2025. (AFP)

And it's now been used in a warning in Assam too.

After protests for statehood turned violent in Leh, police chief SD Singh Jamwal spoke of alleged foreign links of since-arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday, September 27. While putting Wangchuk's Pakistan visit for an event under the scanner, the DGP was asked by news agency ANI about “foreign connections” of the protest.

“During the investigation, two Nepalese persons were caught. If they are part of some design, I cannot say. This place has a history of Nepalese people working as labourers, so we will have to investigate,” he said.

Earlier, the home ministry officials also referred to Sonam Wangchuk's “provocative” speeches with “references to Nepal Gen-Z protests and the Arab Spring” as a reason for the Ladakh protest's violent turn.

Gen Z, a generic term used to describe those born around the turn of the millennium, has acquired deep political meaning over the past month as Nepal's young protesters overthrew the government there.

In Ladakh, four protesters were killed in the police action after mostly young agitators set fire to the office of the ruling BJP in Leh among other acts of arson and violence.

'Zubeen's Assam… will not allow it to become Nepal'

Away in Assam, speaking about reactions to singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death and theories around the reasons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP said: "This is Zubeen's Assam. We will not allow this to become Nepal. People want justice for Zubeen, we understand that. But not by violence."

He was speaking about agitation among Garg's fans even as the state government has ordered a special probe and a second post-mortem after his death and autopsy in Singapore some days ago. Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

“I request you all not to try to make Assam like Nepal. If anyone thinks that violence will bring justice to someone, I think that it can't be possible. I want to request the people of Assam, don't take the law in your hands,” Sarma said.

Sarma also announced the issuance of lookout notices against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore for which Garg had gone; and Siddharth Sharma, Garg's manager, for the police to question them. He said now they won't be able to flee to any foreign country.

Barbs fly with new keywords ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Nepal’

The foreign and Nepal references come in the backdrop of turmoil in the neighbouring country where violent demonstrations led by groups the self-identified as ‘Gen Z’ unseated the government of PM KP Sharma Oli.

A social media ban was the immediate trigger. But analysts saw nepotism, elitism and corruption among the old political guard as the bedrock of the anger. Civil society activist and former chief justice Sushila Karki is now the interim PM.

In India, on the central political front, too, ‘Gen Z’ has become a rhetorical weapon. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first to mention Gen Z, “for defending the Constitution”, just days after the Nepal turn of events.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey then accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to provoke unrest in India. Dubey even claimed Gen Z in India would want a Hindu nation.