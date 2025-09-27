Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan ‘link’ under scanner, Ladakh DGP mentions Dawn event

The police in Ladakh are investigating activist Sonam Wangchuk's alleged Pakistan links and foreign funding, UT police chief SD Singh Jamwal said on Saturday. Wangchuk was detained on Friday by the Ladakh police under the National Security Act.(PTI)

“We arrested a Pakistan PIO (intelligence operative) in the recent past who was reporting on him,” Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) Jamwal said, speaking in Hindi, at a press conference in Leh.

The DGP further raised questions regarding Wangchuk's visit to Pakistan: “He had attended a Dawn (media house) event in Pakistan. So, there is a big question mark on him.”

DGP Jamwal said that Wangchuk had a “history of instigating”, while highlighting his mentions of the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh.

“The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation,” the DGP added.

Wangchuk was detained on Friday by the Ladakh police under the National Security Act (NSA), two days after protests demanding Sixth Schedule inclusion for the union territory turned violent.

Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, was leading a protest for full statehood of Ladakh and recognition of the UT under the Sixth Schedule. The protests for these demands turned violent on Wednesday, leading to the death of four people, while scores of others sustained injuries.

The Ladakh DGP added that provocative speeches were made by “so-called environmental activists” in the lead up to the protests, ANI reported. He said that an “unfortunate incident” had taken place on September 24, which led to loss of four lives, and resulted in injuries to civilians, police officers and paramilitary officers.

“This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well,” Jamwal said, while specifically mentioning Wangchuk.

“They tried to hijack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk,” ANI quoted the DGP as saying, adding that the activist had earlier tried to “derail” the talks with the Centre.

NSA imposed on person who follows Gandhian philosophy, says Cong MP Digvijay Singh

Congress MP Digvijay Singh on Saturday criticised the detention of Sonam Wangchuk, while stating that the NSA had been imposed on a person who “follows Gandhian philosophy.”

“Sonam Wangchuk has given an identity to Ladakh, its culture and its heritage. He served in every possible way, through education and through healthcare,” Singh said, according to ANI.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Wangchuk till 2019, and that this demand to make Ladakh a Union Territory had been accepted by the Centre.

“The government promised statehood as well as the 6th schedule after the elections, but they did not keep their promise,” Singh said.