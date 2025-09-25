CBI probes Sonam Wangchuk and his institute for alleged FCRA violation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a preliminary enquiry (PE) to probe alleged violation of foreign funding law by Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk and an institute founded by him, officials said on Thursday. There has been an inquiry going on for some time but no FIR has been registered yet. (PTI photo)

Wangchuk was even called by CBI to appear before it but he is yet to respond, according to an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

The federal anti-corruption agency launched a PE - precursor to the first information report (FIR) to ascertain if a case is made out - against Wangchuk and Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) about two months ago based on a reference from the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

As part of the probe, the agency is currently examining financial statements of HIAL and Wangchuk, said the officer.

HT has reached out to Wangchuk for a comment on the CBI probe. This story will be updated accordingly. Meanwhile, he told the news agency PTI that a CBI team visited HIAL and the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) last week, seeking details of foreign funds received by them between 2022 and 2024.

“The order said we have not taken clearance under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to receive foreign funds. We don’t want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution,” Wangchuk claimed to the PTI.

The Centre has blamed the activist for inciting the violence in Ladakh on Wednesday, by misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protests and references to the recent Gen Z protests in Nepal.

“A hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10 stating the demand of (bringing the UT under) 6th schedule (of constitution) and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that the government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on the same issues. A series of meetings were held with them through a formal channel of high-powered committee as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders,” the MHA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are an integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal,” the ministry said.

Sharing the sequence of events of Wednesday, MHA said at around 11:30am, a mob allegedly instigated by Wangchuk’s provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as government office of the Leh chief.

“They also set these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched a police vehicle. The unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured. The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties were reported,” it said.