Was there any decision about dearness allowance in cabinet meet? What central employees must know

For lakhs of central government employees, the question remains the same — was the dearness allowance (DA) hike cleared in the latest Union Cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday? As of now, the answer is no. Despite expectations building up through March and now into April, the government has not announced any revision in DA. (Representational image, Unsplash)

Despite expectations building up through March and now into April, the government has not announced any revision in DA. This delay is unusual, as revisions for the first half of the year are typically declared in March. With the second week of April nearing its end, employees are closely tracking every Cabinet meeting, hoping for clarity.

Big decisions taken, but DA missing The latest Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, did see several major approvals — but none related to DA.

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According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, five key decisions involving investments and subsidies worth ₹1,74,207 crore were cleared., news agency PTI reported. However, the long-awaited DA revision was not part of these announcements.

At present, central government employees continue to receive 58% dearness allowance.

Infrastructure push in Arunachal The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) focused on large-scale infrastructure investments, particularly in the power sector.

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Two major hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh received approval, with a combined investment exceeding ₹40,000 crore. These projects are aimed at boosting power generation, strengthening supply, and improving the national grid.

One of them is the 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project on the Lohit River in Anjaw district. With an investment of ₹14,105.83 crore, the project is expected to be completed in 78 months and generate 4852.95 million units of energy annually. It will be implemented through a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the state government.

The second project, the 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project, will come up across Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts. It involves an investment of ₹26,069.50 crore and is expected to generate 6870 million units of energy. This project will be executed by NHPC Limited in partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Both projects are expected to strengthen power supply, support peak demand management, and contribute to balancing the national grid. Additionally, the Kamala project is expected to offer flood moderation benefits in the Brahmaputra Valley.

The government has also committed financial support for infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and transmission systems. Local communities are expected to benefit through employment opportunities, compensation, and CSR initiatives.

Even as the government pushes ahead with large infrastructure investments, the absence of a DA announcement continues to be a point of concern for central employees.

(With PTI inputs)