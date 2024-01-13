close_game
Watch | 'Amrit Mahotsav' event organised at Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple 'pran prathishtha'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The 'pran pratishtha' is scheduled for January 22 at 12.20 pm, as stated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Ahead of the grand ‘pran prathishtha’ (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, an ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ has been organised in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

‘Amrit Mahotsav’ has been organised in Ayodhya Badi Chhawani area on Saturday.(ANI)
In Ayodhya's Badi Chhawani area, a light show featuring depictions of characters and stories from the epic ‘Ramayana’ including Lord Ram and Sita was captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. The event drew joyous participation from the crowd, with people seen delighting in the spectacle and capturing moments through photographs.

Another ANI video showcased devotees lighting diyas at a Lord Ram portrait created by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar, composed of 14 lakh diyas, despite the cold weather, at Ayodhya's Saket Mahavidyalaya.

Latest updates on Ram Temple ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony

-The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is preparing for the ceremony, with workers rushing to complete tasks at the temple complex. The ‘pran pratishtha’ is scheduled for January 22 at 12:20 pm, as stated by Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai.

-Doordarshan plans to install nearly 40 cameras across Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony, PTI reported. The broadcast will utilise cutting-edge 4K technology.

-The 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in attendance.

-Over 7,000 guests, including eminent personalities and numerous sadhus and seers from across the country, have been invited by the Ram temple trust.

-In preparation for the grand ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government and Ayodhya administration are making extensive arrangements, decking up the holy city for the occasion.

-Following the mega ceremony, the temple complex will open to the public from January 23 onwards. Ayodhya is expected to be heavily secured on the ceremony day, generating heightened anticipation among devotees for the live coverage of 'pran pratishtha' and other events.

-Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials have collaborated with local and state administrations. On January 10, they identified a location in the city for a media center to accommodate the influx of journalists covering the consecration ceremony.

Follow Us On