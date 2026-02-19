Watch: AI translates PM Modi's speech at Delhi summit to sign language real time

As PM Modi spoke, behind him on a huge screen played an animation showing live artificial intelligence-enabled sign language interpretation of his speech.

A key artificial intelligence feature became a highlight during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural address at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Delhi Pragati Maidan as his speech was translated into sign language in real time.

During his address, PM Modi said that India sees the future in artificial intelligence, adding that the country has the “talent, energy and policy clarity” for the same.

He also unveiled the ‘MANAV’ vision for artificial intelligence, which lays out a human vision for technology as follows -

M - moral and ethical systems

A - accountable governance

N - national sovereignty

A - accessible and inclusive

V - valid and legitimate

He also called for democratisation of artificial intelligence and said that the benchmark for AI development must be “welfare and happiness for all”. Emphasising on the relationship between AI and humans, the Prime Minister said that AI needs to be given an open sky while the reins of the commands stay with humans.