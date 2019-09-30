india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:43 IST

Indian Air Force helicopters dropped relief material in Bihar as the state continued to reel under floods caused by heavy rain. Capital city Patna was said to be the worst hit. Even Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and his family had to be rescued from their residence by the National Disaster Response Force. Commenting on the situation, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the state and Central government would take adequate action to provide relief to the people of the state.

Watch | Bihar flood: IAF choppers drop relief material; pumps sought from Coal India

