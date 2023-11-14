close_game
close_game
News / India News / Watch | Bikers burst firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tamil Nadu

Watch | Bikers burst firecrackers while riding motorcycles in Tamil Nadu

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 08:42 PM IST

The bikers are seen performing a wheelie in which a two-wheeler travels a short distance with its front wheels raised.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a group of bikers in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli are seen performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycles.

Screengrab from viral video showing a biker performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycle.(ANI)
Screengrab from viral video showing a biker performing stunts and bursting firecrackers while riding motorcycle.(ANI)

The bikers are seen performing a stunt in which a two-wheeler travels a short distance with its front wheels raised. The fireworks attached to the bike's headlight and front number plate are ignited and burst. News agency ANI shared the video of the stunt on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is too risky..Why risk one's life for these stunts…” while another commented, “Shocking act , fearless to Indian law”

Meanwhile, videos from Gurugram showed youngsters flouting the law by lighting firecrackers atop moving cars.

Taking congnisance of the visuals, ACP of Gurugram Police Varun Dahiya said that a video from Sector 70 of Gurugram showed firecrackers being lit on the roof of a moving car in front of a mall. The car driver later modified his number plate so that he could not be identified.

More than 40 cases were registered in the East and Northeast police districts in Delhi for alleged violation of the Supreme Court's ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali. In an order issued on November 7, the Supreme Court banned firecrackers containing barium binds in every state to curb air pollution. A celebration by polluting environment is all about being “selfish”, the Supreme Court observed.

“Celebration can be done only if you share what you have. Not by polluting the environment. If you do that, you are being selfish...These days it’s not the children who do it, but the elders are burning more crackers,” the bench ruled.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out