Watch: Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:18 IST

The Right to Information Act has been in place for almost 15 years. A landmark legislation, it opened the doors for transparency in government. But it has also gone through an amendment, which has sparked concerns.

Is the Act being diluted? What are the implications of the office of the Chief Justice coming under the ambit of the RTI? In this edition of The Big Picture, former Central Information commissioner, Yashovardhan Azad, discusses these issues.