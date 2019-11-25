e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Watch: Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture

The Right to Information Act has been in place for almost 15 years. A landmark legislation, it opened the doors for transparency in government. But it has also gone through an amendment, which has sparked concerns.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:18 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

The Right to Information Act has been in place for almost 15 years. A landmark legislation, it opened the doors for transparency in government. But it has also gone through an amendment, which has sparked concerns.

 

Is the Act being diluted? What are the implications of the office of the Chief Justice coming under the ambit of the RTI? In this edition of The Big Picture, former Central Information commissioner, Yashovardhan Azad, discusses these issues.

tags
top news
Ahead of SC hearing, Sena-NCP-Cong to meet Maharashtra Governor today
Ahead of SC hearing, Sena-NCP-Cong to meet Maharashtra Governor today
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
10 Indians among 900 ISIS affiliates surrendering in Afghanistan
10 Indians among 900 ISIS affiliates surrendering in Afghanistan
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik Aaryan

don't miss

latest news

India News