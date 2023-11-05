Watch: Delhi man pushes neighbour to ground, provokes his Pitbull to bite her

The Delhi Police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly provoking their pet dog to bite their neighbour in the Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital. The incident which reportedly took place on Sunday was captured on camera. Delhi resident attacked by neighbour's dog(ANI)

The woman, Riya Devi, has told police that she had asked her neighbour to not let the animal defecate in front of her house. However, the owner allegedly released the dog on the woman and she got bitten several times.

"Their (owner's) behaviour was not at all right... Yesterday, I checked the camera and around 8 in the morning, their dog had defecated in front of our house... I went to their house and asked them to get it cleaned. They refused it...The dog bit me at 4-5 places...Police have registered the FIR...They have a pitbull dog," the woman told ANI.

Visuals captured on CCTV footage showed Devi standing before what looked like the house of the dog's owner. She is then seen speaking to him. A few minutes later, the dog suddenly jumps on her and bites her several times. The owner, a male, is also seen pushing the woman to the ground.

Speaking about the incident a senior police official told PTI, “A woman had filed a complaint on Friday that she was attacked by a Pitbull dog after its owner provoked and unleashed the pet. The incident happened after the woman asked the owner to stop the pet from defecating in front of her house in Swaroop Nagar area.”

The police have registered a case against the neighbour under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the allegations against the accused are being probed.

(With inputs from agencies)

