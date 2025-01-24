Watch: Farooq Abdullah sings Hindi bhajan during visit to Vaishno Devi base camp

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday joined the devotees in singing a bhajan in Hindi while participating in a religious programme in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah singing a Hindi bhajan in Katra on Thursday.(ANI)

The event was being held at the base camp for the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi where he was seen singing the bhajan ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’.

Here is the video:

The 87-year-old leader was sitting inside the ashram when the person singing the bhajan gave him a mic. While the person sang the “tune mujhe bulaya shera waliye" part of the bhajan, the NC chief promptly completed the “main aaya, main aaya Sheran waaliye” part. He also donned a traditional red coloured scarf, often associated with the Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Farooq Abdullah speaks in support of the protests against the Katra ropeway

Farooq Abdullah extended his support to Katra residents who have been protesting against the ropeway project in the city. Speaking at the event on Thursday, Abdullah said that those managing the Vaishno Devi shrine must avoid creating difficulties for the residents of the city.

“Those managing the shrine’s operations should avoid actions that harm the local population or create difficulties for them," he said, while lauding the locals who fought ‘valiantly’.

Abdullah also slammed the construction of the ropeway and said that the project was started without taking into account the interests of the city.

“They now understand that power resides with the people, not the government," he said, in an apparent reference to the LG.

“The people living in these hills rely on Mata’s blessings for their livelihood. But they have been overlooked. Those in power believe they are invincible, but they are not. When divine power prevails, everything else diminishes. Just look at what’s happening in California," he said.

He added that the core teachings of every religion are the same, however, it is exploited by people who have selfish motives.