Special Ganesh Poojan, Havan for peace at Vaishno Devi Shrine

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 23, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer said that the Magh month is considered highly sacred and a special Poojan and Havan is being organised for the benefit of the devotees

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has organised a special Ganesh Poojan and Havan at the sanctum sanctorum to commemorate the Magh month, said officials.

The event was conducted by pujaris who meticulously followed age-old Vedic traditions, including chanting sacred mantras, offerings to the holy conflagration and prayers for divine blessings and spiritual harmony. (Representative)

“The special Poojan and Havan were performed to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Mata Vaishno Devi for peace, welfare and prosperity of humanity and seek forgiveness for any errors or omissions in the conduct of Poojan rituals,” said an official spokesperson.

The event was conducted by pujaris who meticulously followed age-old Vedic traditions, including chanting sacred mantras, offerings to the holy conflagration and prayers for divine blessings and spiritual harmony.

The event was held at the Yagyashala near Atka area as per the guidance of Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Garg, chief executive officer said that the Magh month is considered highly sacred and a special Poojan and Havan is being organised for the benefit of the devotees.

