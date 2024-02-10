Watch: Hema Malini's 'aayenge to Modi hi' message to opposition

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini had a message for the opposition on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha in which she expressed full confidence that the Modi government will return to power for the third term after the election. On the last day, Ram Mandir was taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha. As Hema Malini was asked to react to the opposition's allegation that for the BJP, Ram is an election issue, Hema Malini said she felt like laughing. "They (opposition) will not get anything. Behisaab hasratein na paliye, jo mila usse sambhaliye, aayenge toh Modi hi (Don't have countless desires. Be content with what you've got...Modi only will return to power)." the Mathura MP said. Hema Malini said 'ayenge toh Modi hi' on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The election bugle has already been sounded by PM Modi as the prime minister in Parliament said BJP will cross 370 seats alone this time. In a global summit on Friday, PM Modi said bigger decisions will be taken by his government in the third term for which he has already been planning. The roadmap will be ready in another 20 to 30 days, PM Modi announced.

Hema Malini was in Ayodhya even before the pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22. The 75-year-old BJP leader performed at Sita ahead of the inauguration recent. On the day of the pran-pratishtha, the actor was seen dancing in joy.

As her Lok Sabha constituency is also caught up in a temple-mosque dispute, Hema Malini earlier said a Krishna temple should be there in Mathura and Mathura belongs to Lord Krishna and the masjid was built destroying temples.

On the 17th Lok Sabha, Hema Malini said her experience was good and she participated in all sessions. Delivering the last address of the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday, PM Modi said 97% record attendance was recorded in the last five years which has to be 100% in the 18th Lok Sabha.