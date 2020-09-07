e-paper
Home / India News / Watch: How India successfully tested indigenous hypersonic tech

Watch: How India successfully tested indigenous hypersonic tech

With this, India has entered the elite club of countries which have their own hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle. The HSTDV technology has widespread uses.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The HSTDV was tested by thr DRDO on Monday,
India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a “landmark achievement”.

Watch how the HSTDV was flight-tested:

 

With this, India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to develop and successfully test the HSTDV technology.

