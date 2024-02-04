Watch | Jharkhand MLAs arrive at Hyderabad airport as they head back to Ranchi for tomorrow's floor test

The MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress who were taken to Hyderabad ahead of the floor test being held in the state on Monday made their way back to Jharkhand today. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the MLAs were seen arriving at the Shamshabad airport from the Leonia resort where they were staying. MLAs arrive at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad as they make their way to Jharkhand ahead of the floor test on Monday.(ANI)

The MLAs were taken to Hyderabad amid the JMM's fears of poaching of their MLAs by the BJP. They were shifted to the place soon after JMM leader Champai Soren replaced former CM Hemant Soren as the chief minister following the latter's arrest by the ED. Speaking about shifting MLAs to Hyderabad Champai Soren said earlier, "We can’t take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs”.

The JMM claims the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member house of Jharkhand assembly. Speaking about gaining the majority in the floor test to be conducted in the state on Monday JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “We have the support of 47 members. Even those who had not signed the support letter have clarified their stand. Our MLA, Sita Soren, attended the swearing-in, while Lobin Hembrom has also announced his support today…"

Meanwhile, training his guns at the governor of Jharkhand for the delay in allowing government formation in Jharkhand, Bhattacharya said, “Whenever any CM resigns, the governor arranges for a caretaker government. Was that done here? We staked a claim because the number remained the same as on January 31. So why did he not ask our new legislature party leader to swear in straight away? What power stopped the governor?”

Champai Soren assumed the position of Chief Minister of Jharkhand after being sworn in on Friday. Additionally, Alamgir Alam from the Congress and Satyanand Bhokta from the RJD also took their oaths as cabinet ministers on the day.

