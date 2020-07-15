e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism: PM Modi at India-EU Summit

India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism: PM Modi at India-EU Summit

Addressing the India-EU Summit, PM Modi said that new challenges in the economic world globally have surfaced in the post-Covid world and to solve this, democratic countries must come together.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed India-EU Summit via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had earlier tweeted saying, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe”.

The Summit is aimed at further broad basing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.

Here’s what PM Modi said in his address at the summit:

• India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also useful for peace and stability in the world. This reality has become even more clear in today’s global situation: PM Modi

• Both India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilaterism, freedom and transparency: PM Modi

• In the post-Covid world, there have been new challenges in the economic world globally. To solve this, democratic countries must come together: PM Modi

• We’ve till date sent medicines to nearly 150 countries. We have also taken the initiative to create a joint operation against COVID in our region: PM Modi

Also read: PM Modi participates in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know

• We invite the initiative of ‘accelerating the access to COVID tools’ taken by EU and its countries. India’s pharma companies are ready to contribute to this global attempt: PM Modi

• Today, both the health and prosperity of our citizens are facing challenges. In such a situation, the India-EU partnership can play an important role in economic reconstruction and in building a human-centric and human-centric globalization: PM Modi

• Apart from the current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for both of us. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite the investment and technology of Europe: PM Modi

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In