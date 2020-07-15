PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 pm today via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister tweeted, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe”.

The Summit is aimed at further broad basing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.

During the Summit, the two sides are also expected to kick off a process for effective cooperation between the CBI and Europol, unveil a five-year roadmap to further expand ties and are likely to launch a separate dialogue on maritime security and for boosting trade and investment, the officials said.

The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the European side will be headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, news agency PTI reported.

Ahead of the virtual Summit on Wednesday, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

The agreement provides for extensive cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector including in research and development for peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the officials said.

