PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a digital conclave on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD). His address will begin at 11 am.

This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. The conclave has been organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

WYSD is an event recognised by the United Nations and is celebrated on July 15 every year. It was designated by the General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

While passing a resolution, the UNGA had expressed concern at the high number of unemployed youth, the majority of whom live in developing countries. It recognised that fostering the acquisition of skills by youth would enhance

their ability to make informed choices with regard to life and work and empower them to gain access to changing labour markets.

The UNGA noted that the member states have an important role in meeting the needs and aspirations of youth, particularly in developing countries, and invited all the UN members to commemorate World Youth Skills Day in an appropriate manner.

This year’s event is focussed on the importance of developing skilled youth.

Highlighting the impact of Covid-19, the UN said that it has led to the worldwide closure of training institutions, threatening the continuity of skills development. It also said that nearly 70% of the world’s youth are affected by school closures.

The global body thus said that it become more important to impart relevant skills to the youth which can help them in the long run and successfully manage evolving challenges.