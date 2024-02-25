Watch: Modi sits in dhyan underwater, offers morpankh at submerged Dwarka, ‘More than courage…’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dived into the Arabian Sea and offered prayers at the site of the ancient Dwarka -- the city of Lord Krishna which is now submerged. After he shared his experience and photos, a video of how Narendra Modi dived under the water and sat to offer his prayer emerged. Clad in saffron kurta and pajama, with a Navy hat on his head, Narendra Modi embarked on the journey. He took morpankh (feathers of peacock) -- associated with Lord Krishna -- and took them along as he dived into the sea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits under water to offer prayer at the submerged site of Lord Krishna's city Dwarka.

The video shows how Narendra Modi folded his hand as he reached the underwater site wearing a diver's mask with India's flag printed on it. Modi sat in dhyan underwater as divers guarded him. He again touched the soil before coming up while the morpankh kept waving in the water. As he came up he said, "More than courage, I had veneration."

Dwarka is a city referred to in Mahabharata as the kingdom of Lord Krishna built where the Gomti River met the Arabian Sea. The city went underwater after Krishna's death, it is said. Archaeologists discovered some foundations under water and since then these are believed to be the remains of the ancient Dwarka.

"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day sharing the photos from his underwater experience.

Before his underwater prayer, Modi visited the Dwarkadhish temple in the morning and received an idol of Lord Krishna as a gift from the temple.

"Whatever happens here is the wish of Dwarkadhish (Lord Krishna). I got the opportunity to offer my prayers at the temple. In the past few days, I got to undertake a spiritual journey in several parts of the country. A similar thing happened today and I will keep those moments with me. I went inside the sea to get a darshan of ancient Dwarka. Archaeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures too, it is said that Dwarka is like the crown of the world because of its beautiful gates and tall buildings. It is said the Lord Krishna himself designed the city," PM Modi said.

Modi said it was his long-cherished dream to visit the submerged city. He said he spent quite a long time inside the water as he made his resolve to make India 'vikshit' stronger as he offered his prayers.