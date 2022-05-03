WATCH: PM Modi shares joyous moment with Indian child as he leaves Germany

Prime minister Narendra Modi - on a three-day trip to Europe - shared a joyous moment Tuesday with an Indian child in Berlin, Germany. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Modi is seen greeted by members of the Indian diaspora with “Modi ji humari jaan hain, Bharat ki shaan hain (Modi ji is our life, India's pride)” chants.

Modi then interacts with the child held by his mother in her lap as the cheers continue.

Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community in Germany on Monday, with people from all age groups, seen cheering as he met them. A young boy sang a patriotic song for the prime minister, while a girl named Manya showed him a portrait (of Modi) she made.

As part of his Germany visit, Modi met German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday and interacted with Indians residing in the country. The two leaders also jointly chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations (IGC), following which several significant outcomes emerged, including a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that will see Berlin providing €10 billion until 2030 to help implement Delhi's climate transition plans.

The two sides signed an additional seven agreements during the meeting.

Before leaving Germany, Modi took to Twitter to thank the German government for their hospitality and hailed his visit as 'very productive'. The prime minister's message on the micro-blogging site was written in German.

Modi has now arrived in Denmark's capital Copenhagen for the second leg of his Europe tour, and was accorded a special welcome by his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, who received him at the airport.

"Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," Modi tweeted.

This is the Indian prime minister's first visit to Denmark and he is scheduled to participate in bilateral and multilateral engagements later today as well as Wednesday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will hold a meeting that will focus on reviewing the progress of 'India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership' that was established in September 2020.

Apart from the meeting, Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II, attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

He will participate in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts of Iceland, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, as well. The leaders are expected to take stock of cooperation among them since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Following his Denmark visit, Modi will make a stopover in Paris, France to meet the newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agencies)