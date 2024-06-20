WATCH: Railways conducts successful trial run on world's highest Chenab rail bridge

The Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run on the world's highest railway bridge - the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The newly constructed bridge is built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. J&K: Indian railways succeeds at trial run on Chenab world's highest rail bridge (PTI)

According to news agency ANI, officials have stated that services on the line will start soon.

Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said in a post on X , "Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan - Reasi section of USBRL project. Jammu & Kashmir".

The complete USBRL - Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link - project will be completed by the end of the year. Currently, trains run from the Kanyakumari to Katra, and from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section of the USBRL project on February 20, 2024.

The first phase of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Later, the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section was inaugurated in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.

The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region. It is around 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The 1,315 metre-long bridge is part of a larger project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railway network. The project has faced difficulties due to the rough terrain of the northern Jammu and Kashmir.

The project was officially approved in December 2004 and track laying was completed by March 2023.