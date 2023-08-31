Watch | Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday seen offering prayers at the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. In a video put out by news agency ANI, Singh was seen performing ‘aarti’ at the temple as priests chanted the ‘mantras.’ Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.(ANI)

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the minister of revenue Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Singh is in the city to attend a slew of programmes. The defence minister will attend an award distribution ceremony on the 123rd birth anniversary of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, an industrialist from Ahmednagar. The Kala Gaurav Award is distributed every year on the occasion of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil's birth anniversary.

This is the first time that Singh has visited the Ahmednagar district.

Earlier, in July, President Droupadi Murmu was also seen performing puja at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. Although the President didn't address the media directly during her visit, the CEO of the Saibaba Sanathan Trust said that she enquired about the life and times of Sai Baba. Murmu was accompanied by Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The President also got down from her car and greeted devotees as she left the temple after concluding her visit.

