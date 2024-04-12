Watch | Uddhav Thackeray takes a ride in Mumbai local train after Palghar visit

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was seen travelling in a Mumbai local train after visiting Palghar earlier in the day. Sharing of video of Thackeray seated inside a Mumbai local train along with his party leaders, Shiv Sena wrote on X, “Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray travels from Boisar to Bandra in Mumbai local train…” the party captioned the post. Uddhav Thackeray seen travelling in a Mumbai local train post his visit to Palghar on Friday.(X/Shiv Sena UBT)

In the video, Thackeray was seen conversing with other party leaders. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

During his visit to Palghar on Friday, Thackeray vowed to scrap the Vadhavan port project, which he said the local fishermen are opposing. Addressing a rally in Boisar, Thackeray said the Vadhavan project was scrapped when the Shiv Sena-BJP parties were in power from 1995 to 1999. Thackeray said he had personally visited the area then and interacted with the villagers and fishermen.

"If you are going ahead with the Vadhavan project not taking into consideration the concerns of people, then go ahead. We will run the people's bulldozer over this government," Thackeray said in a warning to the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Bharti Kamdi, a grassroots worker associated with the party since the late nineties, as its candidate from Palghar. The Palghar seat is, at present, represented by Rajendra Gavit of the Shiv Sena, who is now with Shinde.

Earlier this year, the Vadhavan Port received clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The ₹76,220-crore Vadhavan Port is being developed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Maharashtra Maritime Board. It received in-principle approval from the Centre on February 13, 2020, while the terms of reference (ToR) were approved on October 7 of the same year.

(With inputs from PTI)